Assam Police push back 17 Bangladeshis amid heightened border vigilance

In a continued effort to prevent illegal infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police pushed back 17 Bangladeshi nationals, including 9 adults and 8 children, early this morning.

The group, identified as Harul Lamin, Umai Khunsum, Md. Ismail, Sansida Begum, Rufiya Begum, Fatima Khatun, Mojur Rahman, Habi Ullah, and Sobika Begum, was apprehended during routine patrols and swiftly escorted back across the border.

Assam has ramped up its border security efforts in light of recent tensions, particularly following an increase in illegal crossings by Bangladeshi nationals.

Advertisement

The state police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), have maintained a vigilant presence, thwarting multiple infiltration attempts in recent weeks.

The state government has also underscored its commitment to tackling infiltration and safeguarding the state’s borders, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma often highlighting the success of such operations.