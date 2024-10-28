Assam Police nabs key suspect in Rs 7,000 Crore DB Stock Scam after 2-month manhunt

Assam Police made a significant breakthrough in a financial scam, arresting the primary suspect in the alleged Rs 7,000 crore DB Stock Broking scam, in Goa.

Dipankar Barman, who had been evading authorities since August, was apprehended on Sunday by a team from the Guwahati Police, led by Panbazar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Mahato, with support from the Goa Police crime branch.

In a statement shared via social media, the Guwahati Police announced, “Absconding accused Dipankar Barman of DB Stock scam has been arrested in Goa by a team from CGPD under the leadership of Amit Mahato, IPS, ACP Pan Bazar, with the support of the Crime Branch of @Goa_Police in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

Director General of Assam Police GP Singh also praised the efforts of the police force on social media, expressing his congratulations for the capture, noting, “Finally, Dipankar Barman arrested in Goa. The run ends.”

Barman, a 29-year-old who posed as the director of DB Stock Broking, allegedly lured investors with promises of high returns, only to disappear on August 21, leaving investors with substantial financial losses.

The scam was uncovered when the returns failed to materialise, and his Guwahati office was found locked. A two-month manhunt ensued, culminating in his capture.

Following his arrest, Barman is expected to be presented before a court in Goa before being transferred to Guwahati under transit remand for further investigation into what has emerged as one of Assam’s largest financial fraud cases.

