Assam Police foils infiltration bid; CM Sarma praises swift action

The Assam Police successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the India-Bangladesh border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the prompt action of the police that led to the interception of three individuals, Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun, and Rima Khatun.

The intruders were pushed back across the border, reflecting the state’s heightened vigilance against illegal cross-border activities.

Assam has been facing the long-standing issues of illegal migration from across the border with security forces continuously working to secure borders and prevent unauthorised entry. Assam, the key state in India’s northeast, shares a 263 km border with Bangladesh. Over the years, this region has been vulnerable to infiltration by illegal migrants, primarily from Bangladesh, exacerbating socio-political tensions.

The issue of illegal migration has long been a contentious political subject in Assam, leading to stricter border patrols and operations. The state’s law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to address this challenge, especially in light of ongoing concerns over demographic changes and security risks.