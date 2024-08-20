Assam Police Arrest Four Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Entry Amid Rising Concerns Over Border Security

Assam Police have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly entered India through the Tripura border without proper documentation.

The individuals, identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, MD Sarwar, and Lipi Akhtar, were reportedly on their way to Chennai in search of labor work when they were detained.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests via social media, voicing concerns that the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh could trigger a surge in illegal crossings, posing a significant threat to India’s national security.

He further warned that Bangladesh might become a hub for terrorist activities if the situation continues to deteriorate.

In response to the arrests, Assam Police have launched a comprehensive manhunt to track down other infiltrators and accomplices, reinforcing efforts to secure the nation’s borders.

Meanwhile, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has urged the central government to take immediate action to prevent illegal immigration from Bangladesh into the Northeastern states. In a letter to the Prime Minister, NESO stressed the need for stringent measures to stop the influx and urged against granting asylum or rehabilitation to any Bangladeshi nationals in the region.

NESO highlighted that the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh could lead to a mass exodus of its citizens, particularly into the Northeast. The organization pointed out that historical events have shown that civil unrest or riots in Bangladesh often result in a significant influx of illegal immigrants into the Northeast, placing a heavy burden on the region.