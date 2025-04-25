Assam Police apprehend, push back three Bangladeshi nationals

The Assam Police intercepted and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday after they were caught attempting to enter India illegally through the Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The individuals, identified as Mahi Moni, Siza Nur (also known as Jhumur), and Md Abu Bakar Siddik, were apprehended by the Sribhumi Police.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma lauded the police action: “In a bold move by @sribhumipolice, three Bangladeshi nationals were caught attempting to illegally cross the border. With strict vigilance in place, they were swiftly apprehended and pushed back across the border.”

The chief minister previously highlighted the government’s focus on border security, claiming that more than 300 individuals attempting illegal entry had been pushed back over the last seven months.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to achieving an “infiltration-free Assam.”

Security measures along the India-Bangladesh border in the region have been intensified.

An official noted that the Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its vigil along the extensive 1,885-kilometer border shared between India and Bangladesh in the northeast.

Concurrently, the Assam Police maintains a high state of alert along the border districts within the state to prevent any unauthorized crossings.