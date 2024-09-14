Assam partners Dassault Aviation in aerospace training initiative

The Assam government has announced a partnership with Dassault Aviation to establish a center of excellence at Assam Engineering College, aimed at developing skilled manpower in the aerospace sector.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the initiative would provide specialised training to 300 engineering graduates in fields like Robotics, Aerospace, Defence, and Artificial Intelligence.

Dassault Systems India Pvt Ltd. will invest Rs 200 crore, with the Assam government contributing Rs 40 crore.

This collaboration is designed to enhance job opportunities for the youth by equipping them with industry-relevant skills. Dassault, a global leader in aerospace, will contribute its expertise and resources to the training program.

The project is seen as a major step towards strengthening the aerospace sector and promoting overall development in Assam.

Additionally, the Assam cabinet has approved amendments to the SOP for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases, with the aim of decongesting jails by releasing undertrial prisoners. The revised procedure will lead to the withdrawal of 81,000 minor cases by March 2024.