Assam government has restricted the Covid-19 patients of any age group with comorbidity from sending to home quarantine, rather they are strictly advised to go for the institutional quarantine.

Reviewing the corona scenario at Janata Bhawan in the city, State chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed confidence that situation will improve in the next few weeks as the State starts decreasing both positivity and death rate lately.

Sarma also discussed the issue of fixing private hospitals’ rate for corona treatment to make it more patient friendly.

In presence of State health minister Keshab Mahanta, top health officials with others, Sarma also reviewed the status of pediatric ICUs, which are being set up at various government hospitals.

Moreover, functioning of 13 oxygen plants in the State and progress of 6 oxygen plants’ installation which are provided by the Union government were also discussed.

He directed the concerned officials to expediate the daily vaccination process as new consignment of Covaxin and Covishield are expected very soon in the State.

Sarma also emphasized on exploring various options to facilitate private hospitals with interest free bank loans so that they could purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturers under 25 percent quota reserved for them by the Centre.