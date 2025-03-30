Assam Monitors Odisha Train Derailment, CM Assures Aid

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his administration is actively monitoring the train derailment involving the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express in Odisha’s Cuttack.

“I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected,” Sarma stated in a post on X .

Advertisement

The Chief Minister’s office has established contact with Odisha’s government and railway authorities to coordinate relief efforts and provide assistance to the affected passengers.

Advertisement

The primary goal is to ensure that all individuals impacted by the derailment receive the necessary support and care.

Eleven air-conditioned coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed Sunday near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack district, Odisha, disrupting train services.

The train, originating from Bengaluru, was en route to Kamakhya station in Guwahati, Assam, carrying numerous passengers.