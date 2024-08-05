Assam MLA’s son held in connection with oil theft ring

Rezaul Huda Faraji, also known as Rakibul, the son of Ruphihat MLA Nurul Huda of Congress party, has been taken into custody by the Assam Police for his alleged involvement in an oil pilferage racket.

Rezaul, a prominent leader of the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU), surrendered at the Uluvani police station in Kaliabor late at night.

According to police, Rezaul has been arrested following interrogation. He will be presented in the court today.

Police added that they have gathered substantial evidence connecting him to the oil theft racket, which will be submitted during the court proceedings.

The arrest follows a tip-off received by the Kaliabor police regarding an oil pilferage operation between Amoni and Sulung.

Acting on this intelligence, the police had earlier apprehended five suspects, seizing Rs 1 lakh in cash and two vehicles.

The detained suspects have been identified as Alam Ali from Tezpur Kachari Pam, Jamaluddin from Bagari in Kaliabor, Ibrahim Ali from Kholihamari in Samaguri, Abdul Khalil from Bhomoraguri in Tezpur, and Taher Ali from Kaliabor.

Two luxury vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS 12 AE 8977 and AS 12 AA 2648, were confiscated during the operation.

Investigations unveiled a financial link between Rezaul and the oil theft ring, particularly a Rs 60,000 transaction traced from Ibrahim Ali’s bank account to Rezaul.

This discovery led to an intensified search for Rezaul, including nighttime raids at the MLA’s hostel in Guwahati.

Despite these efforts, Rezaul evaded capture until his voluntary surrender on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, MLA Nurul Huda has denied any involvement of his son in the oil theft operation.

He acknowledged that his son had transferred money to one of the arrested individuals but claimed it was a repayment of a loan, not connected to any criminal activity.

The case continues to unfold as the police deepen their investigation into the oil pilferage racket and Rezaul’s alleged involvement.