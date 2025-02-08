Assam minister urges Centre to raise hostel component under PM-AJAY

Assam Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika on Saturday urged the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyudaya Yojana (PM-AJAY) to raise the hostel component for the state and the northeast region under the scheme.

Participating at a meeting of CAC of PM-AJAY here in the city, Hazarika appealed to the CAC to raise the hostel component from the existing Rs 20 lakh under the scheme .

The Minister said compared to other parts of the country, the northeast region requires more support and assistance under the hostel component of the scheme.

He also said that the Assam government is committed to ensuring transformation of the lives of the Scheduled Caste communities under the PM-AJAY.

PM-AJAY, a centrally sponsored scheme, launched in 2021-22 consists of three components namely the Adarsh Gram Component, grants-in-aid to State/district level Projects Component, and Hostel Component.

Apart from giving overall guidance and monitoring, the CAC will specifically address broad policy issues and assess the socio-economic impact of the scheme and issue supplementary implementation guidelines from time to time.

Later, taking to X, Hazarika wrote, “Had the privilege of attending the first meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyudaya Yojana (PM-AJAY) today, chaired by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.”

“We are committed to ensuring that every initiative under PM-AJAY brings transformation to the lives of our people. Ministers of concerned departments from various states and senior officials were also present at the meeting,” the Minister said.