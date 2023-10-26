Assam mandates govt employees to take prior approval for second marriage

The Assam government has taken a significant step by issuing an order that restricts government officers and employees from entering into second marriage without prior approval.

The new policy, which aims to regulate the marital status of government personnel, stipulates that obtaining permission from the state government is a mandatory prerequisite for those seeking to embark on a second marriage.

This decision, as reported, signifies a significant shift in the government’s approach to regulating the personal lives of its employees. While first marriages remain unaffected by this policy, government employees interested in marrying for the second time must adhere to these new guidelines, ensuring compliance with the state’s legal requirements.

To ensure adherence to the policy, the government has outlined the consequences for any violation. Those who disregard this directive and proceed with a second marriage without obtaining the necessary consent will face not only a substantial financial penalty but also a departmental inquiry.

The impact of this directive is not confined to one region alone. The notice has been extended to cover a broader geographical spectrum, including the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council areas. This implies that government employees residing in these regions are equally subject to the new policy and its accompanying requirements.