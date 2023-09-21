Assam man arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

A man from Assam has been arrested on the suspicion of “transmitting sensitive information” to an individual in Pakistan, on Thursday. The Odisha Police’s Crime Investigation Department, in collaboration with the Assam Police, arrested the man from Assam’s Nagaon district.

Assam Police said the suspected spy has been identified as Iqbal Hussain. The arrest of Hussain occurred at his residence in Genduwa Pothar village in Nagaon’s Batadrava area. Hussain had recently returned to Assam after working in Bengaluru.

Under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Odisha CID registered a case against Iqbal Hussain. He is suspected of having exchanged sensitive information with a Pakistani national named Abdul Hale.

