Assam is constructing roads in disputed areas: MNF

In the wake of upcoming talks between Assam and Mizoram on inter-state border management, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has alleged that Assam is constructing roads in the disputed area along the Mizoram-Assam border, prompting the ZPM government to halt the construction.

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga confirmed the construction halt, stating that border roads linking police outposts set up by the Assam government had been affected by landslides due to heavy rain in June, which were cleared in early July.

Recently, the Serlui North block of MNF claimed that the Assam government was constructing roads in the Aitlang area near Vairengte town and urged the government to address the issue before the border talks scheduled for August 9. Mizoram’s apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), also called on the state government to ensure that the construction is halted.

Mizoram and Assam are set to hold border talks in Aizawl on August 9. The Mizoram delegation will be led by K Sapdanga, while Assam’s team will be headed by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. Three Mizoram districts—Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit—share a 164.6 km border with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts.

The border dispute between the two northeastern states has persisted for decades and remains unresolved. The conflict turned violent in July 2021 when police forces from both states exchanged fire, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including six Assam policemen. Over 60 people were injured in the clash near Mizoram’s Vairengte village.

The two states have held several rounds of talks, including three ministerial-level meetings since August 2021, agreeing to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve the dispute through dialogue.