Assam extends financial aid to victims of Pahalgam terror attack

In a gesture of solidarity and empathy, the Assam Cabinet has approved financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the 26 individuals who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Many of the victims were tourists, targeted in one of the deadliest assaults in the region in recent times.

Announcing the Cabinet’s decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government deeply mourned the loss of lives and stood by the bereaved families.

“Assam has faced decades of insurgency and conflict. We understand the pain and trauma that such senseless violence causes. This assistance, though modest, is a token of respect and a gesture of compassion towards the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Sarma stated at a press conference in Guwahati.

The terror strike, which occurred in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, has shaken the nation and once again raised concerns about the safety of civilians and tourists in conflict-prone regions.

The attack drew condemnation across the country and renewed calls for stronger counter-terrorism measures.

The Assam government had initially announced the ex-gratia assistance on April 24, but the formal approval by the Cabinet ensures the timely disbursal of funds to all affected families.

Highlighting security concerns back home, the Chief Minister also emphasised that vigilance has been intensified along Assam’s international border with Bangladesh.

Given past instances of cross-border infiltration and militant activity, authorities are maintaining a high alert to prevent any spillover of extremist influence into the region.