Assam continues to report nearly a thousand of Covid19 cases everyday to increase its total tally to 42,904 till Monday afternoon.

By now 32,384 individuals were discharged from the hospitals after medical interventions and the state has 10,412 active Covid-19 cases. The virus has till date claimed 105 lives in state .

State health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 1,178 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the for last 24 hours across Assam, where Guwahati has contributed 268 cases.

He also wished a happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone and expressed happiness that many Covid-19 positive individuals, who were discharged recently, would be able to celebrate the festival in their residences.

Nagaland reports 1,473 active cases:

Nagaland reported 194 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours to increase its tally to 2,129 till Monday.

State health minister Pangnyu Phom informed that presently they have 1,473 are active. About 648 individuals were discharged from health centers after medical attentions and four persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the State.

Mizoram Covid-19 tally 482:

Mizoram reported 14 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours to increase its total tally to 482 till Monday.

State chief minister Pu Zoramthanga informed that 258 individuals were discharged from health centers after necessary medical interventions. The State has presently 224 active Covid-19 cases.