CISF expands footprint to Mizoram taking over Lengpui Airport security

In a move to enhance aviation security in the country’s North-East, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken over the security of Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport, the state’s lone domestic airport.

On Thursday, with the induction of the CISF, the Lengpui Airport became the 69th airport in the country to come under the protection of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which is also a national civil aviation security force.

The deployment also marks a significant milestone for the CISF as its first-ever unit is going to be established in the northeastern state.

The CISF brings with it 25 years of expertise in aviation security, significantly enhancing the safety framework of this strategically important airport.

A formal ceremony was held on Thursday at the airport, marking this significant development where Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP Mizoram Police, Vijay Prakash, IPS, Inspector General CISF/ APS-I HQr, New Delhi, Deepak Verma, DIG AP (E&NE) HQr, Kolkata, Lalrohlua, Director Aviation, P.U Saidenga, Airport Director, Lengpui, and other officials were also present.

The decision to station the CISF at the airport aligns with the Central government’s broader initiative to strengthen security across civil aviation facilities nationwide.

As the primary air gateway to Mizoram—popularly known as the “Land of Mountains”—Lengpui Airport has witnessed a steady rise in passenger traffic, and this growth has underscored the need for a dedicated and specialized security force to ensure the safety of travelers and airport operations.

In addition to their core security responsibilities, CISF personnel will work closely with local authorities and other stakeholders to develop and implement advanced security protocols that are effective, convenient and people friendly.

These enhanced measures aim to provide passengers with a secure and seamless travel experience, while proactively addressing emerging threats such as terrorism, smuggling and other unlawful activities.

A contingent of 121 CISF personnel, led by a Deputy Commandant, will initially take charge, and the deployment will later scale up to an authorized strength of 214 personnel, replacing the current joint security arrangement maintained by the Mizoram State Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had been securing the airport since 1999.

The Lengpui Airport, located approximately 32 km north of the state capital Aizawl in Mamit district, holds the unique distinction of being India’s first large airport constructed by a state government.

With this deployment, CISF have its security footprint across all Indian States and Union Territories, except Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.