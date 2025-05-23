Gautam Adani to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in North-East over 10 years

Gautam Adani, on Friday, announced a massive investment of Rs 1 lakh crore across different regions of the North-East over a period of next 10 years.

This investment will double the ₹50,000 crore investment announced by the Adani Group just three months ago at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February, Adani Group said in a press release.

Chairman of Adani group, while speaking at ‘Rising Northeast Investors Summit’ in New Delhi, said, “Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years.”

He also mentioned that the prime focus of Adani Groups investment will be on green energy, along with “smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.”

“But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement,” said Gautam Adani.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the North East, he said behind this rise is the vision of one leader who recognized no borders, only beginnings. “Prime Minister, when you said, ‘Act East, Act Fast, Act First,’ you gave the Northeast its wake-up call,” he added.

Gautam Adani also mentioned that over the last ten years since 2014, Adani group has invested Rs 6.2 lakh crore in North Easters states.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries also announced that Reliance will invest over Rs 75,000 crore in North Eastern states over next five years.