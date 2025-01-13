Assam coal mine tragedy: Hopes dim for trapped miners

Rescue operations for the five miners trapped in a waterlogged abandoned coal quarry in Umrangso, located in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, have entered their eighth day, with hopes of their survival fading rapidly.

The tragedy unfolded on January 6, when nine workers became trapped in the mine, about 250 km from Guwahati.

Despite extensive efforts, only four bodies have, so far, been recovered. The rescue mission has mobilised a combined force of the navy, army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the district administration. Specialised dewatering pumps from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Coal India are being used to remove water from the quarry, but progress remains slow.

Although the water level has significantly dropped, complete dewatering is still days away.

Kaushik Rai, Assam’s minister for mines and minerals, stated that the process might conclude by Tuesday, allowing the next phase of rescue efforts to proceed. Underwater Remote Operating Vehicles (ROVs) are being deployed intermittently to capture images and locate the trapped miners.

An on-site official confirmed the grim outlook: “The chances of survival for the remaining miners are diminishing after eight days of being trapped, but rescue operations will continue.”

The mine, abandoned 12 years ago, was previously under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation until it was relinquished three years ago. Illegal mining activities had reportedly resumed at the site, leading to the current tragedy. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the leader of the workers involved has been arrested, and a police investigation is underway.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has demanded a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the tragedy, citing systemic failures in preventing illegal mining operations. “Weak law enforcement and local complicity have allowed illegal mining to continue unchecked,” Gogoi stated.