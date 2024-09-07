Assam CM tightens crackdown on illegal immigration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ramped up efforts to tackle illegal immigration, announcing new directives aimed at strengthening the detection process of undocumented foreigners in the state.

Sarma highlighted that immigration control had slowed after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update but assured that the state government is taking action to address this issue. “In the last few months, we have apprehended or repelled 20 to 30 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, and the crackdown will intensify,” Sarma stated.

As part of the state’s new strategy, the government will issue a notification mandating that individuals apply for the NRC to be eligible for Aadhaar cards, beginning October 1.

Advertisement

The rule will be enforced across all districts except tea garden areas, which have been exempted.

Sarma has expressed concerns regarding the issuance of Aadhaar cards in districts like Dhubri, where the number of cards reportedly exceeds the population, suggesting possible fraudulent activities.

The Assam government is also addressing concerns about illegal immigrants using alternate routes through Tripura to reach southern cities in India, including Bengaluru and Coimbatore, for employment opportunities.

In recent months, 35 Muslim infiltrators were apprehended, and many were found using these routes to evade detection. Assam’s police forces, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), are working in coordination with Tripura to prevent these illegal entries.

Further complicating the immigration landscape, the situation in Bangladesh remains a concern for Sarma.

He emphasized that any political instability in Bangladesh could potentially fuel cross-border migration, which in turn could impact insurgent groups like ULFA (I). Therefore, maintaining border security and vigilance is critical for both regional stability and countering insurgency threats.