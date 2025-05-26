Assam CM says best time to invest in state is now, as the state doesn’t have problem of plenty

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the best time to invest in Assam is now, as the state doesn’t have the problem of plenty.

“Assam’s best advantage now is that it doesn’t have a problem of plenty, which allows us to give individual attention to every investor eyeing the State. The best time to invest in Assam is now, as it offers industries with the first mover advantage,” Assam CM wrote on microblogging site X.

In a series of high-level meetings held in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sarma engaged with prominent industrialists to urge the fulfillment of investment commitments made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Guwahati in February 2025.

These discussions were part of the broader Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, aiming to transform the Northeast into a dynamic hub for investment and trade

During his visit, Sarma met with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, emphasising the importance of operationalising the group’s pledged investments in Assam’s hydrocarbon sector.

Agarwal reaffirmed Vedanta’s commitment to Assam’s growth journey and expressed eagerness to expand the company’s footprint in the state.

In addition, the Chief Minister held discussions with ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha, exploring potential investments in Assam’s burgeoning hospitality sector.

Chadha conveyed ITC’s keen interest in expanding its presence in the state, aligning with Assam’s vision to become a major hospitality hub.