Assam: CM Sarma slams Congress for alleged ‘appeasement politics’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come down heavily on the Congress party over a recent controversy surrounding the alleged desecration of a Hanuman temple in the Dhubri district, accusing the Opposition party of politicising a sensitive issue for political gains.

The incident that involved the reported hurling of beef into the temple premises ignited a fresh wave of political and communal tensions in the state.

According to police sources, a few individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and all belong to the minority community.

Taking to social media, Sarma condemned the Congress’s response, calling it a reflection of “cheap thinking” and alleging that the party was attempting to blame the Hindu community despite clear evidence to the contrary. “Beef was thrown in the Hanuman temple of Assam. The culprits are from the minority community, but Congress is blaming Hindus. This is the politics of Congress,” Sarma wrote.

The chief minister doubled down his attack, accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics that undermines social harmony. “Just imagine how narrow-minded a person must be to think that a Hindu could desecrate a temple by placing beef there,” Sarma said, adding, “If anyone makes such a claim, the first thing we will ask is: what is your proof?”

He further clarified that while the individuals involved in the Dhubri incident have been identified and are being dealt with under the law, their actions do not reflect the sentiment of the broader minority community. “Most people from the minority community strongly condemn such acts. These are the actions of a few miscreants, not a collective mindset,” Sarma added.

The Congress party, meanwhile, has pushed back against what it describes as a politically motivated narrative, raising concerns about the communal tone of the discourse. Party leaders have questioned the transparency of the investigation and demanded that the administration refrain from jumping to conclusions without due process.

The Congress has also highlighted the importance of maintaining communal harmony in a state like Assam, which has a complex social fabric shaped by its diverse religious and ethnic communities. With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the party has accused the ruling BJP of weaponising religion to deflect from governance issues.