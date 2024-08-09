Assam CM Sarma Raises Alarm Over Declining Hindu Population in Assam and Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced concerns regarding the rapid decline of the Hindu population in both Assam and Bangladesh, attributing these changes to significant demographic shifts over the past several decades.

Sarma pointed out that while the official census data from 2021 is yet to be released, it is expected to shed light on the ongoing demographic trends

However, he referenced earlier data, noting a marked decrease in the Hindu population in both regions up to 2011. In Assam, the Hindu population has declined by 9.23%, while in Bangladesh, it has fallen by 13.5%.

Sarma linked these figures to a broader demographic transformation. Historical records indicate a consistent reduction in the Hindu population since 1951.

The Chief Minister also hinted that similar patterns might be observed in West Bengal and Jharkhand, expressing concern over the potential impact these demographic changes could have on regional dynamics and community relations.

On the Bangladesh turmoil and the impact on Hindus living in the country, Sarma expressed confidence that the Indian government would address the reported attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic channels.

He assured the public that the situation is being handled with care and that the Indo-Bangladesh border remains tightly secured to prevent any unauthorized entry.

Sarma emphasized that the Indian government is focused on safeguarding those persecuted within Bangladesh rather than facilitating their entry into India.

He called for patience and highlighted the role of international bodies like the United Nations in resolving the issue diplomatically.

Reiterating Assam’s commitment to border security, Sarma stressed that only individuals with valid passports, visas, and proven Indian citizenship are being allowed entry.

He also raised concerns about the potential for insurgents to use Bangladesh as a sanctuary, reflecting on past successes in curbing extremist activities through cooperation with the former Bangladeshi government.

Sarma expressed hope that the new government in Bangladesh would continue this cooperation.