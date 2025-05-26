Assam CM Sarma meets Rajnath Singh, seeks his intervention to establish Defence Corridor in state

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and sought his intervention in establishing the Defence Corridor in his state.

At a meeting, the CM emphasized on the move stating it will fortify the needs of our armed forces in the Eastern Frontier and strengthen Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ vision and create new economic opportunities in the North East.

Defence Minister Singh said his Ministry has been actively considering setting up a Defence Corridor in Assam.

Later, taking to micro blogging platform X, the CM wrote, “Had the honour to call upon Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Adarniya @rajnathsingh Ji today in New Delhi. We spoke about establishing a defence corridor in Assam. This will serve multiple purposes – fortify the needs of our armed forces in the Eastern Frontier, strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister ‘Make in India’ vision and create new economic opportunities in the North East.”

The government of Assam has formulated the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025 aimed at establishing the state as a leading hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing in India. The policy leverages Assam’s strategic location, infrastructure, and natural resources to attract investments and foster innovation within the sector.

Assam’s geographical location, proximity to Southeast Asia, and existing infrastructure are seen as advantages for attracting investments and creating an industry ecosystem.

The Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025 provides incentives and support for companies in the sector, including capital subsidies, SGST reimbursement, transport subsidies, and production-linked subsidies.

The policy recognizes the need for a skilled workforce in the defence and aerospace sectors and offers incentives for skill development. It focuses on key areas such as aircraft manufacturing, defence equipment production, avionics, MRO services, simulation, and R&D.

Assam’s vision is aligned with the Ministry of Defence’s goal of achieving a turnover of $26 billion in aerospace and defence manufacturing by 2025, including $5 billion in exports.