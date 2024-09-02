Assam CM Sarma distributes 23,956 teacher appointment letters

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over 23,956 appointment letters to contractual and State pool teachers in a significant stride towards fulfilling the Assam government’s employment promises.

Announcing the development on micro-blogging site X, CM Sarma emphasised that this initiative marks a major milestone for his administration.

Reflecting on the government’s journey since taking office in 2021, Sarma highlighted that the Assam government had initially pledged to create one lakh government jobs.

With the latest appointments, the total number of jobs provided now stands at 1,24,345, exceeding the original commitment.

This accomplishment addresses a long-standing demand of the teaching community in the state, Sarma added.

Looking ahead, Sarma promised the creation of an additional 50,000 jobs by May 2025, aiming to bring the total number of jobs created under his administration to 2 lakhs.

He further stressed that each of these employment opportunities has been delivered with transparency and without any instances of corruption.