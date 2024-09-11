Assam CM Sarma criticises Rahul Gandhi’s stance on reservations, claims Congress aligns with anti-national forces

In a sharp rebuke, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stance on reservations, asserting that this position is not new but reflects the long-standing views of the Gandhi family.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma stated that Mr Gandhi is merely reiterating what Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi once advocated but failed to implement.

Sarma accused the Congress of gravitating towards “Islamists and anti-India forces” following three consecutive Lok Sabha defeats, claiming the party has aligned with entities seeking to destabilise the nation in an effort to counter Prime Minister Modi electorally.

He further alleged that the Congress, under Gandhi’s leadership, has consistently undermined India’s national unity and security, warning that such attempts must be firmly condemned to protect the country’s core values.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised Gandhi for his remarks on scrapping reservations during an interaction with students at Georgetown University.

Shah emphasised that as long as the BJP is in power, reservations would remain intact, and no one could compromise the nation’s security.