Assam CM Sarma accuses Cong of ‘cultural disrespect’ towards Muslims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that the Congress party discourages members of the Muslim community from wearing their traditional attire at its public events.

His comments have ignited fresh debate around identity politics and communal representation in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing reporters, CM Sarma claimed that Congress leaders ask Muslim supporters to avoid wearing skull caps or traditional garments during political gatherings, ostensibly to avoid alienating other voter groups.

“Congress seeks votes from the Muslim community, yet they don’t want to stand with them openly. They instruct them not to wear caps or come in traditional Muslim dress when attending meetings,” he claimed.

Drawing a contrast with his own party, Sarma added, “Would we ever ask our Bodo brothers not to wear their ‘Dokhona’? Or tell someone not to wear a ‘Gamusa’? Can anyone imagine the BJP telling Rabha or Sarania communities to avoid their cultural identity?”

Sarma asserted that the BJP encourages all communities to embrace and showcase their traditional attire at political events, suggesting that such cultural expression reflects unity and pride in Assam’s diverse heritage.

“But Congress is just the opposite. They take votes from Muslims but stop those with long beards or in traditional dress from being seen at their events,” he alleged.

He went a step further by calling on Muslim voters in Assam to reflect on their political allegiance. “Now the Muslim community must decide—should they continue to support a party that is ashamed of their identity?”

The Congress party has not yet issued a formal response to the Chief Minister’s allegations.

Muslims, who make up over 34% of the state’s population, have traditionally backed the Congress but have also been courted by newer political forces such as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and regional parties like Raijor Dal and AJP in recent years.