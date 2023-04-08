Assam CM responds to Rahul’s tweet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday raised the issue of Bofors and National Herald scams while replying to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime.”

The Congress leader had in a tweet in Hindi earlier said the question remained who had invested Rs 20,000 crore “benami” in Adani companies.

Mr Gandhi stated in the tweet that the truth was being suppressed and there were attempts to mislead every day.

Mr Sarma replied: “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times . Any way we will meet in the Court of Law.”