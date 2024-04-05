Assam CM questions ‘foreign influence’ on Congress manifesto

Moments after Congress released its poll manifesto, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the grand old party of using images of Thailand and America and misappropriating them to India.

Taking to X, Sarma said, “Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U-turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India. Have they hired a foreign agency to draft their manifesto?”

The manifesto, ‘Nyay Patra’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was released by the Congress on Friday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. It emphasizes Paanch Nyay or or ‘five pillars of justice’, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its election promises for the Lok Sabha polls.

