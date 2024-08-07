Assam CM praises Sheikh Hasina’s Role in Combatting North East terrorism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday praised Sheikh Hasina’s leadership for her crucial role in eliminating North East terrorist factions from the region.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns about the evolving political situation in Bangladesh and its potential impact on Assam.

Highlighting the risk of North Eastern rebels returning to Bangladesh, CM Sarma emphasized the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in dismantling terrorist groups.

“The current developments in Bangladesh are worrisome. Sheikh Hasina’s leadership was instrumental in eradicating North Eastern terrorist factions from the country,” CM Sarma stated.

He voiced fears that the fall of Hasina’s government could allow militants to exploit the situation, posing a renewed threat to regional stability.

“In these uncertain times, as we guard our borders with Bangladesh, my mind often turns to the Assam of the future, 2041. I pray for strength and patience to sail through the present, with hope that our efforts today will lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. May we find the courage to protect our religion and culture,” wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.

Assam’s Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.