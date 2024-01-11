Assam CM criticises Congress for snubbing Ram Temple event, calls it missed opportunity for atonement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress on Thursday for its decision not to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, saying that the opposition party has missed the opportunity for atonement.

Sarma remarked that the ”Congress had missed a significant opportunity to atone for its sins” and suggested that the party did not deserve the invitation in the first place.

“The VHP had given the Congress party a golden opportunity to reduce its sins by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava. Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation in the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning,” Sarma stated.

On Wednesday, the Congress had labeled the inauguration as an “RSS/BJP event” and accused the saffron parties of turning the event into a political project for electoral gains.

“Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” Congress statement said.

Sarma suggested that the Congress could have apologised to the Hindu community by accepting the invitation. He stated, “By accepting this invitation, they could have symbolically offered an apology to the Hindu Samaj.”

Bringing up historical instances, Sarma drew parallels with how Late Pt Jawaharlal Nehru dealt with the Somnath Temple, implying that the Congress leadership’s stance on the Ram Temple would be judged as anti-Hindu by history.