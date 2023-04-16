Follow Us:
IANS | Guwahati | April 16, 2023 10:28 pm

Assam CM congratulates Bihu performers for Guinness World Records

[Representational Photo : iStock]

At least 11,000 Bihu performers in Assam, who set two Guinness World Records by showcasing the traditional Bihu dance and drumming, were greeted by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Following the receiving of the world record certificates from the Guinness Book authorities, Sarma congratulated all performers for their active participation in the programme.

He wrote on Twitter: “We are always committed to protect the self-respect and heritage of Assam. Thank you very much for your cooperation in our efforts to take the traditional dance form ‘Bihu’ to the global stage.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the Bihu performance on Friday in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium.

