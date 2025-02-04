Assam CM Biswa slams Rahul for his remarks on India’s development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the Lok Sabha during political debates over India’s economic trajectory, accusing him of undermining the nation’s progress while praising the neighbouring country, which he termed “shameful and unacceptable”.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma said, “In his address today, Rahul Gandhi did nothing but glorify China while disparaging India and demoralizing our industries. This is unacceptable.”

Advertisement

Gandhi’s remarks, delivered during a debate on India’s economic situation, included concerns over economic inequality, industrial competitiveness, and employment challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. However, his comparison of India’s development trajectory with China’s has drawn sharp reactions from the ruling BJP.

Advertisement

Sarma refuted Gandhi’s claims, asserting that India’s industries are thriving, its youth are excelling, and the nation is making significant strides under Modi’s leadership. He condemned what he viewed as an attempt to demoralise India’s workforce and businesses, affirming that the country remains confident and unstoppable in its journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse.

“Our industries are flourishing, our youth are excelling, and under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, India is on the path to becoming a developed nation. No, Rahul—this is not done!” Sarma posted on X.