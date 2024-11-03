Assam CM accuses Rahul of creating rift within Hindu community

Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-incharge of Jharkhand Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to create rifts within the Hindu community, stating that such actions could weaken societal unity.

Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming elections, citing an unprecedented level of enthusiasm among the public as a promising sign for the party’s success.

Sarma also spoke on the issue of infiltrators in Jharkhand, describing them as a threat to both tribal and Hindu identities.

He emphasized the need for unity to protect cultural and communal integrity, underscoring that his remarks were directed at safeguarding the community rather than targeting any religious group.

Responding to critics who accused him of targeting specific communities, Sarma clarified that his statements on national security and identity were misinterpreted.

He asserted that advocating for Hindu unity did not imply hostility towards Muslims and reiterated his focus on combating infiltration without religious discrimination.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced concerns about the conditions faced by people of Jharkhandi origin residing in Assam’s tea gardens.

Soren criticized Sarma for allegedly disregarding the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of Jharkhand tribes in Assam, claiming that this oversight endangered their cultural identity and hindered access to benefits.

This escalating political exchange comes as both leaders prepare for high-stakes elections, highlighting issues of identity, national security, and community unity across state lines.