Assam: Choreographer Sumi Borah to surrender in stock trading scam

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing search operation launched by Assam Police, absconding social media influencer Sumi Borah has announced her decision to surrender.

Borah, wanted along with her husband Tarkik Borah in connection with an alleged stock market trading scam, took to social media on Wednesday to refute the accusations, labeling them as “baseless and fake.”

In her statement, Sumi Borah expressed deep distress over the mental harassment she has endured due to the media’s portrayal of her involvement.

“Less than 10% of the information circulating is true,” she claimed, adding that the media had “destroyed her life with accusations” even before the court had a chance to prove her guilt.

Borah further clarified that the case, which originally revolved around online trading scams, had taken an unexpected turn, with her being unfairly singled out.

“I didn’t escape but was hiding due to the unbearable allegations. Today, after gaining confidence, I have decided to surrender and cooperate with Assam Police,” she explained.

Borah also reaffirmed her belief in her innocence, expressing hope that the legal process would vindicate her.

Meanwhile, Assam Police, acting on the directives of Director General of Police GP Singh, arrested Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, in Bihar earlier on Wednesday.

In addition, a vehicle registered in Tarkik Borah’s name was seized in Meghalaya as part of the investigation.