Assam cabinet expansion on cards amid bypoll results

The Assam government is gearing up for a cabinet expansion, a decision seen as a response to growing demands for easing the burden on ministers holding multiple portfolios and improving regional representation.

This comes in the wake of recent by-election results, which have added new dimensions to Assam’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Currently, the state cabinet consists of 15 members, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite a maximum limit of 18 members, leaving three vacancies for potential appointments.

The expansion is expected to address governance gaps and provide representation to politically significant regions like the Barak Valley.

The absence of a Barak Valley representative since former minister Parimal Suklabaidya resigned earlier this year to serve in the Lok Sabha has been a major point of contention. This has left the region without a voice in the cabinet, leading to increasing calls for inclusivity.

With by-election outcomes signaling shifting political dynamics, Chief Minister Sarma’s announcement of the cabinet reshuffle has heightened speculation.

Political observers anticipate the inclusion of at least one Barak Valley leader to restore balance and cater to regional aspirations, a move that could consolidate voter support in the lead-up to the polls.

The reshuffle is not only a governance-oriented decision but also a strategic maneuver to align political priorities with electoral imperatives.