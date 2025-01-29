Assam businessman dies in Maha Kumbh stampede; govt announces Rs 5 lakh relief

The Assam government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Hailakandi-based businessman Niti Ranjan Pal, who tragically lost his life in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious bathing days of the Maha Kumbh, when an overwhelming surge of devotees flocked to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

With millions jostling for space at the Sangam ghats, chaos erupted, leading to multiple casualties.

Pal, a prominent sweet businessman who travelled to Prayagraj to take part in the holy dip, was critically injured in the stampede. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital and receiving intensive care, he succumbed to his injuries. His sudden demise has left the business community and residents of Hailakandi in shock.

Expressing deep condolences, the Assam government has assured full support to Pal’s family, including assistance in bringing his mortal remains back home. Officials are in constant coordination with authorities in Prayagraj to ensure a smooth repatriation process.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is the largest religious gathering in the world, attracting millions of pilgrims.

While it is a spiritual spectacle, the sheer volume of devotees often poses significant logistical challenges, with stampedes being a recurring concern.