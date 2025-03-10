Assam Budget 2025: Focus on tax relief, industrial growth, and human-wildlife harmony

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the much-anticipated budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the state assembly on Monday.

With a total outlay of Rs 2.63 lakh crore and a projected deficit of Rs 620.27 crore, the budget reflects the government’s strategic priorities, blending economic relief, industrial expansion, and environmental conservation.

This is Minister Neog’s final full budget before the upcoming assembly elections.

One of the key highlights of the budget is the significant tax relief for middle-income groups. Individuals earning up to Rs 15,000 per month are now exempted from professional tax, benefitting over 1.43 lakh taxpayers and their families. This move aims to increase disposable income and stimulate local consumption.

Additionally, in a continued effort to support Assam’s iconic tea industry, the tax holiday on green tea leaves has been extended by another two years. This is expected to offer much-needed relief to tea garden workers and producers amidst volatile market conditions.

Building on the success of the Advantage Assam initiative, the state government has announced ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ with an ambitious plan to set up new industrial parks.

These parks will be located in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Silchar, Palashbari, Jagiroad, Tezpur, and Nalbari, with an allocation of Rs 500 crore aimed at boosting employment and fostering industrial growth.

Moreover, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the government has unveiled a transformative urban infrastructure project.

An investment of Rs 8,000 crore has been earmarked to develop modern township projects in Palashbari and Jagiroad, offering a vision of sustainable urban living.

Aiming to address the escalating incidents of human-elephant conflicts, the government has launched the Gaja Mitra Initiative across five critically affected districts: Goalpara, Tezpur, Udalguri, Baksa, and Nagaon.

The initiative will deploy AI-powered cameras to monitor elephant movements and ensure rapid response through dedicated Gaja Mitra teams. Additionally, efforts will be made to improve elephant habitats to minimize human-wildlife confrontations, thus promoting coexistence.

Minister Ajanta Neog emphasized that this budget is not just about numbers but a vision for sustainable and inclusive development.