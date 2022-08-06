Assam boxer jailed for supporting ULFA-I gets bail

A young wushu player and boxer from Assam’s Moranhat who was jailed for allegedly supporting the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has been granted by a court, an official said on Saturday.

Maina Chutia, 23, was arrested for allegedly commenting on a Facebook post, written in favour of ULFA-I.

Superintendent of police of Charaideo district, Yuvraj Saurav told IANS that Chutia had showed her willingness through social media to join ULFA-I and she was arrested as per the law of the land.

It has been alleged that she had written on Facebook: “If I get any link, I will join ULFA. I love ULFA-I.”

A lower court in Charaideo district on Friday granted bail to Chutia. She spent more than one-and-a-half months in the jail.

Her comment on Facebook had come under the scanner of the cyber cell of police and a team from the Moranhat police station went to the athlete’s house and arrested her on June 17.

After walking out of jail, Chutia said: “It was tough to spend so many days in jail, but could learn a few good things there.”

As per reports, she would be participating in a wushu tournament slated to be held from Sunday in Guwahati.

It is to be noted that, Barshashree Buragohain, a college student from Jorhat was also in jail for “supporting” ULFA-I. She was granted bail recently by the Gauhati High Court. However, another youth from Sivsagar district, Bitupan Changamai is still in jail for commenting on Barshashree’s Facebook post.