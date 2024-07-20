Assam: Autumn session of Assembly to commence from August 22

The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on August 22, according to an order issued by the Governor of Assam.

As per the order issued by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria the autumn session of the Legislative assembly to meet on August 22.

The session is scheduled to commence at 9:30 am on August 22 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.

Advertisement

The announcement was made in accordance with the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India.

Last year the autumn session of the Legislative Assembly was held from September 12-19, 2023.

This will be the first session after the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP led government in the state have expressed its desire to introduce several key bills including the the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 in the Assembly’s forthcoming session, cementing a decision taken earlier this year to scrap the law.

The 1935 Act lays down the process for registration of marriages and divorces in the state in line with Muslim personal law. In February, the Cabinet decided to repeal it and approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Cabinet, after a meeting, had approved the tabling of the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, to repeal the 1935 Act and its rules.

Sarma also announced that the Cabinet has decided that alternative registration should be introduced for Muslim marriages, which will be considered in the next Assembly session.