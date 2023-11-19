Assam: Accused in temple burning case injured in police firing

An accused was seriously injured in police firing in Ratabari area of Assam after he tried to escape from the police on Sunday, a police official said.

The accused identified as Anwar Ali, allegedly burnt down a 19th century temple in Assam’s Karimganj, was arrested by the police on Saturday from Ratabari area.

“After his arrest, Ali was on a police van enroute to Ratabari police station. However, he requested the policemen to attend a nature call. In the meantime, the accused tried to snatch the gun from a policeman and tried to flee from there,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that even after several warnings the accused was not ready to put his gun down. Later, he was shot in the leg by the security personnel and arrested.

Ali has been admitted to a local hospital and he is undergoing treatment. The police said that his condition is stable.

Partha Pratim Das, the Superintendent of Police in Karimganj said that in the preliminary questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in burning down a 19th century temple in Damcherra Tripura Punji neighbourhood out of personal vendetta.

Notably, the 200-year-old temple in the Damcherra Tripura Punji area of Karimganj district was reduced to ashes, igniting tensions among the locals on November 6.

The police claimed that Ali had some issues with a neighbouring family and he wanted to put the blame of burning down the temple on them.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.