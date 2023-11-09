Aspirational Young India will spur future growth: Piyush Goyal

Aspirational Young India will spur the future growth of, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said here on Thursday.

Lauding the industry for supporting the national initiative of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Union minister said the government was working to take EoDB to the next level.

He said the foundational economic reforms undertaken by the government have ensured that India moved from fragile 5 to top 5 economies in the last 5 years.

Piyush Goyal was speaking at the ‘DPIIT-CII National Conference on Ease of Doing Business’ held in New Delhi. The conference was organised by The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a nodal department for Ease of Doing Business, organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The conference covered many important areas relating to Ease of Doing Business. Sessions regarding Ease of Doing Business way Forward, National Single Window System, Strengthening Dispute Resolution mechanism, Easing Paying Taxes and customs procedures were part of the conference. Sessions involved participation from representatives of States, Central Ministries and industry.

Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar Singh talked about EODB (state rankings and reforms), NSWS, minimizing compliance burden (Jan Vishwas Bill), Preparations for Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, Cost of regulation and briefed on upcoming World Bank B-Ready framework.

He encouraged the industry to work more closely on all initiatives and share suggestions.

On the occasion, Ajay Shriram, MD, DCM Shriram Limited and Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero enterprise shared industry concerns.

Manmeet Nanda, Joint Secretary, DPIIT encouraged the industry members and SMEs to utilize the National Single Window system for obtaining complete guidance on identifying and applying for approvals according to the business requirements.

She also sought feedback for improving user experience and to achieve the goal of making this platform a true, genuine National Single Window.

Senior government officials from the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland and Central Ministries like Ministry of Labour & Employment and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, addressed the audience and enumerated various initiatives led by their respective departments enabling ease of doing business and highlighted on the positive feedback received from the industry users from ease of usage post the integration of respective departmental services on NSWS.

Discussions were held for strengthening dispute resolution mechanism, streamlining the enforcing contracts mechanism, Decriminalization of Business Laws, Strengthening the role of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Ecosystem.

For Decriminalization, it was highlighted that discussions have been held on future implementation of retrospective applications of provisions that would be beneficial in reducing burden on courts.

The discussions revolved around reducing the government litigation through systematic change in attitude and delaying of cases by officers, restricting the time for arguments and looking into limiting the number of adjournments, increasing the number of courts, tribunal and judges.

Easing Paying Taxes and Customs Procedures, discussions were held on Minimizing Tax Litigation, improving processes involved in refund/credit/returns, Rationalizing Procedural Compliances in GST, Streamlining and expediting the Customs processes and procedures.