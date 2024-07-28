ASI to repair Lord Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar shortly: Odisha govt

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of Odisha’s Puri circle will carry out the conservation of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri shortly, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

“The inner and outer chambers of the Bhandar, which house precious items, have been emptied to enable ASI to do its job hassle-free. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared by the government. However, it requires minor alteration. We are finalising the pros and cons of the SOP. We are intent on officially handing over the vacant Ratna Bhandar to ASI for undertaking the required conservation and repair work as early as possible,” Minister Harichandan said.

Hitting out at the previous BJD government, Harichandan said, “The babus orchestrated a drama in putting brakes on the inventory of Ratna Bhandar on the pretext of the missing of keys of the treasure trove. It was a well-hatched conspiracy and those who masterminded it will be unmasked. Action will accordingly be taken against them, the Law Minister added.

The ASI last inspected the temple in 2018 on the directions of the High Court and found structural weaknesses in the outer chamber of the temple. The data regarding its construction or inner dimensions are not available. However, it appears to have been built around the 13th-14th century. It is integrally built with the northern fascia of the Jagamohan wall. It’s a bland structure, with whitewashing on the surface. However, the plaster seems to have become weak in some places, as noticed from the hollow sound upon tapping the surface. The committee could examine only the exterior, ASI informed in an affidavit submitted earlier this year to the High Court.

The Ratna Bhandar comprises outer and inner chambers. While the outer chamber is used for the storage of the day-to-day ornaments of the deities — Jagannath, Subhadra, and Balabhadra — the inner chamber is earmarked for the storage of precious gold jewellery, gems, pearls, and rare diamonds, as well as silver and other decorative items of the temple’s three presiding deities, which are not used for the deities’ daily rituals.

A huge controversy had erupted as the key of the inner chamber was found to be missing in 2018 when the Orissa High Court ordered an inspection.