ASI illuminates 100 monuments in Tricolour to celebrate 100 crore vaccinations

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is illuminating 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieved the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore COVID vaccinations in one of the World’s largest and fastest vaccination drives.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to Corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against covid pandemic.

The 100 monuments being lit up in Tri-colour include UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, MamallapuramRath temples in TamilNadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat.

To express gratitude towards Corona warriors – vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel etc., who have worked beyond their call of duty to help the country face the pandemic effectively and for their selfless services to the humankind the 100 monuments will remain lit in Tricolour tonight.

Vaccination played an important role in controlling the spread of the virus and halting the third wave and by administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses India has become the only country along with China to be in the billion-dose club.

ends