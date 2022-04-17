Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews developmental projects in Khajuraho

Indian Railways is committed to providing world-class facilities to its passengers at Railway stations, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology during his visit to Khajuraho. The minister also announced the Vande Bharat train for Khajuraho.

During his visit, Vaishnaw reviewed the works done in the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Yojana’ in the Bundelkhand region. The Minister took stock of the development projects of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre area.

The Minister of Railways announced the operation of Vande Bharat Express from Khajuraho. He said that two rake points have been approved at Chhatarpur and Khajuraho.

Minister also announced that rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices. He also mentioned the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains like Ramayana Express, The work of Electrification of the track would be completed by August. By that time, Vande Bharat will also start rolling out. He said that the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘The Government is to serve the people has to be followed in spirit while undertaking the development projects in the region.

The Minister of Railways also said that the redevelopment of the Khajuraho station would be undertaken to make it a world-class station. The Minister, along with the local administration and Railways, encouraged the farmers to set up solar plants on their land so that their income could increase. The pilot project is to be started in the Bundelkhand region.

He also informed that the ‘One Station One Product’ Scheme is also being expanded so that local level products will be made available in the market through stations. 1000 stations will be included under this scheme, in which Chhatarpur station will also be included. He said that limestone industries near Panna are to be linked with Railways.

On this occasion, General Manager of North Central Railway, Pramod Kumar, General Manager of West Central Railway, Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Ashutosh along with District Collector, Superintendent of Police and officers of Railway Administration and District Administration were also present.