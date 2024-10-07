Ashok Kumar Verma assumes charge as General Manager of Northern Railway

Ashok Kumar Verma, an officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service, has assumed the regular charge of General Manager of Northern Railway. A 1987-batch officer, he has served the Indian Railways in various capacities.

Apart from his vast experience in store-related issues, Verma also has experience in handling general administration. Before taking over as General Manager of Northern Railway, he held the position of General Manager of Central Railway Electrification Organization (CORE) Prayagraj.

Verma has served as Principal Chief Material Manager in North Western Railway, as Divisional Railway Manager of the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, and as Additional Divisional Railway Manager of the Jhansi Division. He has also previously served as Executive Director of Railway Stores in the Railway Board.

After formally taking charge, Verma held a meeting with all the principal heads of departments. All the Divisional Railway Managers also joined the meeting via video conferencing. While addressing the meeting, he outlined his priorities.

He emphasized that punctuality and safety are the most important parameters in railway functioning. Verma further added that worksite safety and staff safety are of paramount importance. While speaking about staff welfare issues, he instructed that senior officers and supervisors should remain accessible to staff for resolving their concerns and that all issues should be addressed within a reasonable timeframe.

In a bid to enhance the passenger experience and modernize railway infrastructure, the GM conducted a comprehensive review to assess the progress of station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Scheme (ABSS), the USBRL project, and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line.

He instructed officials to monitor the progress of station redevelopment work and ensure the timely completion of all infrastructure projects. The GM highlighted the importance of timely execution and quality adherence to ensure the successful completion of projects within the stipulated timeframe.

He stated that the works must be planned with safety, passenger convenience, and the operational needs of the future in mind. He further noted that the Railways contribute significantly to India’s GDP and that progress in the Railways is essential to achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

The GM also commended the efforts of the staff in ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of train operations. He expressed his admiration for the hard work of the trackmen and gangmen, who work round the clock in hostile weather conditions.

Verma holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj, and an MBA degree from IIM Kolkata. He has completed a Diploma in Public Procurement (Public Procurement in Multilateral Agencies Funded Projects) from the Indian Railway Institute of Logistics and Material Management and a PG Diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University. He has extensive experience in Finance and Public Procurement.