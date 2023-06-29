Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suffered a minor injury in his foot. His big toe hit the leg of the writing table while he was trying to get off his chair. He was taken to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital SMS Hospital to eject the nail of the toe which bled abnormally.

A team of doctors attending to him included an Officer on Special Duty SD-CM-Media told The Statesman.

“An X-ray after treatment was carried out,” the OSD said, adding the exact injury would be ascertained soon.

PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, a number of cabinet ministers, and senior CMO secretaries arrived at the hospital.