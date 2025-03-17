ASHA workers lay siege to Kerala Secretariat demanding honorarium hike

Thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, who have been agitating in front of the government Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for the past 36 days pressing various demands, laid siege to the Secretariat on Monday in a bid to intensify their agitation.

Led by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), the agitators laid a siege to the Secretariat by blocking the North Gate (the front gate) of the Secretariat. ASHA workers have been protesting before the Secretariat here for the last 36 days seeking post-retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium.

Workers from various districts gathered at the Secretariat, blocking roads and main gates, as part of intensifying their agitation. As the police sealed off the secretariat premises, protestors lay down on the road and blocked it.

Heavy security has been arranged at the main gate. Hundreds of police officers have been deployed for security.

Meanwhile, LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan on Monday said those who are leading the protest have some hidden agenda“They should have staged a protest against the union government, not against the state government,” TP Ramakrishnan said.

In this connection, the ASHA workers have decided to go on indefinite hunger strike from March 20, 2025. Three of the ASHA workers will go on indefinite hunger strike in front of the Secretariat first from Thursday . Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association (KAHWA) leaders said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government has on Monday issued an order approving one of their demands by withdrawing the 10 guidelines previously required for receiving honorarium .The ASHA workers stated that the government’s decision was a victory for the strike, but that they would not end the strike without increasing the honorarium.