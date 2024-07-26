ASEAN cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy: EAM Jaishankar

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is the cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In his remarks at the opening session of the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Laos’ capital Vientiane, the minister said the priority that India attaches to ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS) platforms is evident from Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Jakarta last year on the very eve of our own G20 Summit.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi had announced a 12-point plan that has been largely acted upon.

“For India, ASEAN is the cornerstone of its Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision that was thereafter built on it. For us, political, economic and security cooperation with ASEAN is of the utmost priority.

“So too are people-to-people linkages, that we are constantly seeking to expand. It is encouraging to note that our partnership acquires ever more dimensions with each passing year. While our achievements are substantial, our ambitions must always remain high,” the External Affairs Minister said.

The External Affairs Minister thanked Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, for his wishes on the former’s reappointment and said he looked forward to working with him in the future. He also appreciated Balakrishnan’s role as country coordinator.

As the Philippines will take over as the next country coordinator, Jaishankar said he looked forward to working closely with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique Manalo.

He congratulated Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) for the chairmanship of ASEAN. “I extend our fullest support for the successful chairmanship to Lao PDR. I also thank our colleague and Lao PDR for the warm welcome and hospitality.”

“I welcome Minister Bendito Freitas of Timor-Leste as an Observer in this meeting, as well. Last year, Prime Minister Modi announced that we will open an Embassy in Dili. We are proceeding to do so very shortly and in fact will be undertaking high-level visits there as well,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“I extend my deep appreciation to all of you for strengthening ASEAN-India relations through substantive and tangible cooperation identified under the ASEAN-India Plan of Action and its Annex,” he said.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Participated in a productive ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting this morning in Vientiane, Laos. Thank @VivianBala for co-chairing it with me these past three years. Welcome Philippines as the incoming country coordinator.

Digital, defence, maritime, connectivity, security, health & traditional medicine and cultural heritage preservation continue to be priority areas for India-ASEAN cooperation.

“Also spoke about the situation in Myanmar, keeping the Sea Lines of Communication open and free, Quad’s outlook on ASEAN & AOIP and the conflict in Gaza. As we celebrate a decade of the Act East Policy, India values the progress achieved in implementing our comprehensive strategic partnership and the increasing synergy in our outlook for the region.”

“Very happy to meet Brunei FM Dato Haji Erywan today in Vientiane. Launched the logo celebrating 40 years of our diplomatic relations. Confident that our warm and friendly ties will prosper further,” the External Affairs Minister said in another post on X.

The ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India was convened in Vientiane on Friday and attended by the ASEAN Foreign Ministers, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community Dato’ Astanah Abdul Aziz. Timor-Leste attended as an Observer.

The Meeting reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to further enhance the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in the coming years by continuing the robust implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action and its Annex and develop its successor document which will guide both sides in realising the full potential of the CSP in the next five years.

The Ministers also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest and concern.