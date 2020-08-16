Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and posted a video montage of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

“Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress,” said PM Modi.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

The video consisted of old photos and videos of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his career as a politician.

“This country will never forget Atal Ji’s sacrifice. Under his leadership, India held its head high as a nuclear power. As a politician, a Member of Parliament, a minister or Prime Minister, Atal ji has performed very well in many roles,” PM Modi’s voice-over could be heard saying in the montage.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted in memory of the former PM.

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seated on the chair of Prime Minster for the first time in 1998 or 13 days. Later, with majority, he headed the NDA government in the Centre from 1999 to 2004.

He died in August 2018 due to illness.

Recently, on August 13, PM Modi surpassed late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure who served for 2268 days in his combined terms.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister for 13 days in 1996 and for 2256 days during 1998-2004 term.