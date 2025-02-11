As suspense over Delhi CM persists, 10 BJP MLAs meet JP Nadda

The suspense over the chief ministerial pick in Delhi persisted on Tuesday. 10 newly-elected BJP MLAs met party’s National President JP Nadda.

The BJP MLAs, including Anil Sharma, Shikha Roy, Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijender Gupta, Ajay Mahawar, Rekha Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kulwant Rana, and Dr. Anil Goyal paid a courtesy call to the BJP president in Parliament.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections on February 8 winning a two-thirds majority bagging 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. However, the party is yet to announce the chief ministerial face for the national capital.

After the historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party’s top brass is constantly interacting with the winning candidates.

According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister is likely to be held after February 13, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from the United States.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said the decision on Delhi’s next chief minister will be taken by the BJP’s legislative party and the parliamentary board, emphasising that the chosen leader will be from within the party’s ranks. “Delhi’s chief minister will be decided by the legislative party meeting and parliamentary board decision, he can be anyone, he will be a BJP worker,” he told a news agency.

Top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and state unit president Virendra Sachdeva have started holding key meetings to discuss the selection of the next chief minister of Delhi.

Speculation is rife that Parvesh Verma, who earned the tag of ‘giant killer’ after defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, is also being seen as a strong contender for the top post.

There are also speculations about the possibility that the next chief minister of Delhi could be a woman. According to the sources, a woman MLA could also be under consideration for the post.

Among the BJP’s 48 MLAs are four women – Rekha Gupta, Neelam Pahalwan, Poonam Sharma, and Shikha Roy.

BJP leader Harish Khurana, who won from the Moti Nagar constituency, said the selection of chief minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and PM Modi as his priority remains serving the people of his constituency and addressing its issues. “The selection of the Chief Minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and the Prime Minister, so let them handle it,” he told a news agency.

A crucial meeting was held here at the residence of the Union home minister on Sunday to discuss the government formation in Delhi. Nadda also attended the meeting held a day after the party’s historic win in the Delhi assembly polls.

The high-level meeting also discussed the next chief minister of Delhi, the sources said.

On Saturday, speaking about the chief ministerial candidate, BJP leader Parvesh Verma said the party’s decision on the CM face would be acceptable to everyone. “In our party, the legislative party decides (CM’s face) and then the party leadership approves it. So, the party’s decision will be acceptable to everyone,’ he added.